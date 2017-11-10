More construction at Kellogg, I-235 this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers will notice more construction in west Wichita tomorrow.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., east and westbound US-54 lanes underneath I-235 will close. Only one lane for each direction will be open.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), this will cause some congestion, even on a Saturday.

The closure is due to the bridgework that drivers can already see happening over Kellogg. Crews will work over the travel lanes, and can’t get the work done if there’s traffic underneath it.

KDOT officials said there’s been a lot of rear-end collisions, and they want to remind drivers to pay attention while driving.

“Any time you go through that work zone or any of our work zones around Wichita, which we have quite a few of, it’s best to slow down to that posted speed and be very aware of the drivers around you and the workers,” said KDOT spokesman Tom Hein.

Saturday’s closure is part of a bigger project called the “Red Project.” It should finish in the Summer 2019, and officials said drivers should expect a lot more construction in the next few years.

“They are building bridges. They are building ramps in that area,” said Hein. “It’s a busy construction zone, and we will continue to see lane closures, ramp closures and similar activities.”

The next road closure happens next Tuesday and Wednesday, during the day and night. The closure will affect both directions of traffic on Kellogg, right under I-235. Crews will install overhead signs.

Although it seems like the road construction never ends, there is some good news for drivers — just in time for the holidays.

According to Hein, the eastbound off-ramp from Kellogg to West Street will reopen. The exit closed for months so crews could complete the new ramps from I-235 to eastbound Kellogg to West Street.

“That’s a pretty big deal to get everybody down on to West Street, and it’s been a long time since that ramp has been open so we’re looking forward to that,” Hein said.

To learn more about the Red Project, as well as upcoming road closures, visit KDOT’s Red Project website.