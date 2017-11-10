McConnell, former airman address suicide risks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some say it’s a stigma within our culture, but especially the military – mental health and suicide.

Between the months of July and October, eight Fort Riley soldiers were found dead believed to have taken their own lives. This prompted leaders to take action to let soldiers know that asking for help shouldn’t be something to be ashamed about.

Here in Wichita, McConnell Air Force Base is also helping service members cope with the stress of the job.

Terrance Williams remembers exactly how he felt last year on February 23rd. That day, he tried to take his own life to numb the pain.

After his unsuccessful attempt, Williams wanted a second chance at life.

Depression and experiences overseas have weighed on retired Tech. Sergeant Terrance Williams for years.

“If I don’t monitor it, it can get the best of me,” said Terrance Williams, Retired Tech. Sgt. “The smells that you smell that will bring you back to Iraq, just the sights of some things, or just the sounds of some things, will bring you back to that.”

Williams said emotions from nine deployments paired with alcoholism pushed him to try to end his life.

Thankfully he got help from the mental health facility at McConnell, and is able to share his story to encourage others to talk.

“There’s way more than we will even know, because that’s the scary thing about it is that in the military, they train you to be these macho men and women to where you feel like you’re not allowed to go ask or seek help,” said Williams.

Lieutenant Colonel Gail Bates is a psychiatrist at McConnell. Bates says she’s noticed more people come to her office near the end of their time in the military because of fears it would ruin their career.

She says suicide is a hot topic on base, but there’s more work to be done.

“I can tell you that we’re not at our goal which is zero we’re working towards a zero suicides goal,” said Gail Bates, Lieutenant Colonel Psychiatrist.

She says mental health staff work with many programs on base and are willing to do whatever it takes to reach that goal.

“We want to see them and we want to get them the help that they need,” said Bates.

Williams says he’s thankful for his family’s support through his journey.

He’s a member of the Wounded Warrior Program and talks to others about not letting depression get the best of you.

“Today would not be better if you were gone tomorrow,” said Williams.

Williams told KSN he and his wife served 20 years in the Air Force. He says he’s been sober for a year and seven months and is working every day at a better tomorrow.