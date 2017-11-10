Lawrence man sentenced to life for molesting girl for years

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A Lawrence man who molested a girl for more than two years has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

Thirty-five-year-old James Fletcher was sentenced Thursday for five counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Prosecutors said he repeatedly fondled the girl’s breasts, starting when she was 11.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports about 30 people who supported Fletcher attended the sentencing. His attorneys had filed nearly 30 letters backing Fletcher, who had no previous criminal record.

The judge said the community support was admirable but was not sufficient reason to depart from sentencing guidelines mandating life in prison for the crimes.

Fletcher’s attorney, Sarah Swain, said she planned to immediately appeal the sentence.

