Kansas deputy saves bald eagle that was hit by train

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A bald eagle was injured after being hit by a train in Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF contacted the sheriff’s office to report one of their trains hit the bald eagle in eastern Kansas.

K-9 Deputy Tanner Hendrickson found the eagle injured but alive.

The eagle has been taken to Operation Wildlife in Linwood for treatment.

