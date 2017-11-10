Kansas deputy saves bald eagle that was hit by train

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A bald eagle was injured after being hit by a train in Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF contacted the sheriff’s office to report one of their trains hit the bald eagle in eastern Kansas.

K-9 Deputy Tanner Hendrickson found the eagle injured but alive.

The eagle has been taken to Operation Wildlife in Linwood for treatment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s