Kansas priest removed from active ministry after ‘lapse in judgement’

CONWAY SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas priest has been removed from active ministry after what the Catholic diocese calls a “lapse in judgement.”

A statement mailed to parishioners in Conway Springs said that Father Andy Seiler of St. Joseph Catholic Church had taken a hiking trip with several parish children in October, and no other adults were present.

Even though the diocese has received no allegations of abuse or harm to the kids, the church said priests should avoid the appearance of potential scandal.

The letter says Father Seiler has agreed to some counseling and may return to his ministry later.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.