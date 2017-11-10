Government offices closed in honor of Veterans Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In observance of Veterans Day, the following City of Wichita facilities and operations will be closed: City Hall, Neighborhood Resource Centers, Park & Recreation Centers, Great Plains Nature Center visitor center, Botanica administrative offices, Century II administrative offices, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Art Museum, WATER Center and Environmental Health.

All Wichita Public Library locations, CityArts and Old Cowtown Museum will be closed both Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11.

Wichita Transit and Paratransit bus service will run regular hours on Friday, Nov. 10.

Wichita Transit, Paratransit, and Q-LINE services will not run on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Animal Shelter will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

OJ Watson Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11.

Botanica Gardens, Brooks Landfill, Mid-America All-Indian Center, Riverside Tennis Center, and Wichita Public Golf Courses are open regular hours on Friday.

