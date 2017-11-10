Friday Football Fever: Week 11 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of the Week was Goddard-Eisenhower vs. Goddard.
You can also help choose next week’s game by voting here. Be sure to check out the scores on our scores page.
This week’s video highlights include:
- Goddard-Eisenhower vs. Goddard
- Holcomb vs. Smoky Valley
- Maize vs. Bishop Carroll
- Phillipsburg vs. Hesston
- Garden City vs. Wichita Northwest
- McPherson vs. Maize South
- Andale vs. Andover Central
- Plainville vs. Ell Saline
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.