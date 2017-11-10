Former Wichitan leaves well wishes to veteran strangers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If your loved one was a veteran in the Wichita area, you may have come across the well wishes of a gentleman you’ve never heard of.

Harry Simpson is a former Wichitan, now living in Buckeye, Arizona. Simpson came to Wichita in 1947 with his mother and sister and eventually graduated from Southeast High School before working in industrial engineering at Boeing for over 25 years. He’s humble and also very patriotic.

“I don’t know if I’m a real patriot but I love this country and those folks deserve to be recognized,” Simpson said Friday.

Simpson regularly peruses the Wichita Eagle’s online obituary website, and when he sees an obituary for a veteran man or woman, he leaves a heartfelt comment on their guestbook site, despite never knowing them in person.

“Rest Robert, until you hear at dawn, the low ,clear reveille of God.

Thank you for your service to this Nation.”

“I try to go every day, looking for A: my name first, and then B: friends, acquaintances, schoolmates and then veterans,” Simpson said.

He has a customized message for each of the different branches of military. For Marines, it's a couple lines of Latin which translates to "often tested, always faithful, brothers forever," before always thanking them for their service.

For Marines, it’s a couple lines of Latin which translates to “often tested, always faithful, brothers forever,” before always thanking them for their service.

To Simpson, it’s a couple words. But to a grieving family? His words mean a lot.

“They’ve earned it, you know they’re the reason we’re here and enjoying life as we understand it,” Simpson said.

