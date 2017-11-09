You can apply to become a member of the Citizen Advisory Board in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is setting up a Citizen Advisory Board, and now you could have one of the seven positions.

The members of the board will review complaints made by residents against officers. Additionally, members will provide input on race and police issues.

Members will also review finding in officer misconduct cases.

The members will be appointed by the city manager. Members must meet minimum qualifications, including a criminal history background check, completion of the Citizen’s Police Academy and training in state open meetings and open records law.

If you are interested in applying to become a board member, click here.

