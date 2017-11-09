Walmart shopper hurt while buying melon wins $7.5M verdict

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man who said he tripped and broke his hip while buying a watermelon at a Walmart store has won a $7.5 million verdict in his lawsuit against the retailer.

Court records show that Henry Walker on Wednesday was awarded the damages after a jury trial in Phenix City, Alabama.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said Thursday the company believes the damages were excessive, and plans to appeal.

Walker had sued Arkansas-based Wal-Mart Stores Inc. in 2015, saying his foot became trapped in a pallet beneath the watermelons as he reached for one.

In a Wednesday court filing, the company said the display wasn’t dangerous.

Charles Gower, one of Walker’s attorneys, tells The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer that Walmart should have covered the pallet so it couldn’t entangle a shopper’s foot.

