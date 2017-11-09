Walmart 2017 Black Friday deals released

Walmart
Walmart (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

Walmart released its Black Friday ad on Walmart.com early Friday morning.

It’s beginning some online deals Thursday and plans to offer most of its Black Friday deals online starting at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving. Stores will be open all day on Thanksgiving with the deals available there at 6 p.m. local time Walmart is adding a color-coded map of store departments on its circulars in hopes of making it easier for customers to find items.

Target also plans to offer Black Friday deals online starting Thanksgiving morning, but its stores won’t open until 6 p.m. Best Buy stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and stay open until 1 a.m. Friday.

Some of the items at Walmart include 4K televisions, sound bars, smart tablets, smart home devices and computers.

Click below for a link to ad.

