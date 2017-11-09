Used car dealer sued, temporarily banned from doing business

By Published:
Gavel (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A used car dealer is accused in a consumer protection lawsuit of not following through with donating $100 to a memorial fund for a slain Topeka police corporal for each vehicle that he sold until the state began investigating.

A Shawnee County judge issued an order this week barring Justin Bogina and his Auto Acceptance Center Corp. of Topeka from doing business in Kansas while the lawsuit proceeds. Bogina’s phone rang unanswered Thursday.

The Kansas attorney general’s office alleges in the suit that Bogina advertised after Cpl. Jason Harwood’s 2014 death that vehicle sales during a specific time frame would trigger donations to a memorial fund. But the suit says no donation was made until 2016.

The suit also alleges other problems, including that customers weren’t provided title certificates.

