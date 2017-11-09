Two men, one wearing a bunny mask, robs Kneaders Bakery & Café

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for two robbers who robbed a northeast Wichita business.

Police said it happened in the 1800 block of North Rock Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said two suspects armed with handguns entered the bakery and demanded money. One was wearing a bunny mask. The suspects got away with between $500-600 in cash. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to police at 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s