Two men, one wearing a bunny mask, robs Kneaders Bakery & Café

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for two robbers who robbed a northeast Wichita business.

Police said it happened in the 1800 block of North Rock Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said two suspects armed with handguns entered the bakery and demanded money. One was wearing a bunny mask. The suspects got away with between $500-600 in cash. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to police at 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

