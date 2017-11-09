Tues at 10: Losing my religion

KSNW-TV Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s no denying faith is powerful in Kansas. In Wichita, there are hundreds of churches of different faiths and denominations, and there’s competition to bring in more followers.

Nationally, church attendance is declining. According to Hartford Institute for Religion Research, 40 percent of Americans say they attend church. But, only 20 percent actually show up. Also, from 2010 to 2012, half of all churches in the U.S. failed to add new members.

But what about Kansas? Are Kansans faithful in the pews, skipping church, or have they stopped believing in God altogether. KSN and Darren Dedo went looking for those answers in our latest special report. Tune in Tuesday night at 10 for “Losing My Religion”.

