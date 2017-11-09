The annual ‘Feztival of Trees’ is upon us

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There is still 46 days until Christmas, but if you want to get in the holiday spirit here’s an event for you.

The Midian Shriners are holding their annual fundraiser, the Feztival of Trees.

The event allows ticket holders to view more than 40 decorated Christmas trees. Tickets cost $5 and you can buy $1 raffle tickets to enter to win the trees.

It is a fundraiser to benefit the Shriners’ mission to help local kids.

“We transport those kids and their parents and guardians to and from Shriner’s hospitals for children at no charge regardless of their ability to pay and we’ll treat those kids with several different kinds of medical issues,” said Bart Ogden, past potentate.

The display runs through Sunday at the Midian Shrine Temple in the 100 block of North Topeka.

