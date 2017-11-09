Man dies after striking light pole in northwest Wichita

By Published:
Ambulance (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 26-year-old man died as a result of a traffic accident. It happened Wednesday afternoon near 21st and North Shore.

Police said the man, identified as Christian A. Kyllonen, was driving a Ford Taurus when it swerved and hit a light pole.

He was transported to the hospital. He died from his injuries.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the accident.

Police said it is the 26th traffic fatality in the city this year.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s