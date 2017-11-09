Man dies after striking light pole in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 26-year-old man died as a result of a traffic accident. It happened Wednesday afternoon near 21st and North Shore.

Police said the man, identified as Christian A. Kyllonen, was driving a Ford Taurus when it swerved and hit a light pole.

He was transported to the hospital. He died from his injuries.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the accident.

Police said it is the 26th traffic fatality in the city this year.

