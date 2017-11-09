Looking for cash? Workshops helping Kansas residents look for lost cash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’re looking for some cash, the Kansas Treasurer’s Office wants to help.

Representatives have been traveling across the state hosting workshops where you can search for hidden cash. Typically it is stashed in places like forgotten checking or savings accounts, utility deposits or even safety deposit boxes.

Many times the money found comes as a surprise.

“A lot of folks when they come and search don’t realize that they lost anything,” explained Jake LaTurner, Kansas State Treasurer. “They’re just coming on a whim. Uh, the other day we found a single mother with three kids, she found over three thousand dollars that she didn’t know was there, it was her dad’s old checking account. You never know what you have.”

LaTurner said the average return was $240.

If you want to check to see if you have any money waiting to be found, click here.

