WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans now have another shopping another. International retailer H&M opens at Towne East Square today.

KSN wanted to know what the opening could mean for the community.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar spoke to Visit Wichita, a local travel and tourism group that works to market what’s happening in Wichita to visitors.

The CEO and president of the company said visitors come to Wichita for various reasons, and shopping is one of the reasons.

According to Susie Santo, the community has great local offerings but a national chain can help her travel group market Wichita more — attracting more visitors.

She added that a variety of retailers appeals to the diversity of visitors the city welcomes.

“There’s so much great momentum happening in Wichita right now,” Santo said. “This is another great win for our community to have a national chain choose Wichita, and just complement all of the other wonderful shopping offerings that we already have.”

Towne East Square management also believes the new store could open the door to more shopping options.

According to Mis Gaston, the Wichita community expressed their interest in bringing H&M to the shopping scene. Once the mall learned about the interest, they immediately started working with H&M corporate to determine if it was a possibility. For the past year, the city and the retailer have worked together on preparing for the opening.

Gaston explained that Wichita has a diverse community, which means there should be diverse shopping. She added that Wichita has the demographic and population to attract chains similar to H&M.

“This is just the beginning. This is going to we open up doors, not only for Towne East Square, but for the city as a whole,

said Gaston. “This just shows that we have the community that’s ready to spend money and that’s ready to shop.”

In true H&M fashion, the store will celebrate its grand opening with a party.

The first 200 shoppers in line will receive a scratcher, and they can win giveaways up to $300.

The store is also asking people to bring in old clothing, which don’t need to be from H&M.

Store management said the company tries to keep old clothes out of landfills by giving the clothes a second life.

If you donate old clothing, you can get 15-percent off your next purchase, and you’ll be entered into a drawing for gift cards valued at $50 to $250.

The store will also have a deejay playing music at the grand opening.

H&M opens at noon today, but people can begin lining up at 8 a.m.

The 2,400 square-foot store is located on the second floor of Towne East, near the Dillard’s.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.