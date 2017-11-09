High school teacher in Maize honored with Milken award

Heidi Albin, a high school teacher in Maize, was honored with the Milken award Thursday afternoon. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – A high school teacher in Maize was honored Thursday afternoon in front of students and her peers.

Heidi Albin was named the 2017-2018 Milken Family Foundation Educator at a surprise ceremony at Complete High School in Maize.

Albin teaches science at the school, where she’s served since 2009.

As a Milken Educator, she will receive $25,000.

“I remember always looking and being like wow these must be amazing people. That’s really cool,” said Heidi Albin. “But I never, ever, ever thought I would ever be a recipient of a Milken award.”

Albin said some of the award money will go toward taking the staff out for dinner and possible a dream trip to the Faroe Islands.

