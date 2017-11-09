Goddard student returns to school after making ‘list of reported threats’

By Published: Updated:

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is looking into a threat made at a Goddard school and how the district handled it.

Goddard School officials say the principal was made aware of a student threat last Friday at Apollo Elementary School.

We’re told the child, who is under the age of 10, reported a list of threats towards specific students.

We wanted to know why not all parents at Apollo Elementary were informed.

The Police Chief of Goddard Schools, Mike Lieurance says because the reported threats involved a certain group of students, only the parents of those students were notified.

Lieurance says the student was disciplined and allowed back into school.

He says they also follow up to make sure all students are safe.

“The school administrators have a variety of tools in their toolbox working with school counselors, working with the teachers to ensure the safety and security of students and staff at all of our facilities,” says Lieurance.

School officials say at no point in time were any students in immediate danger.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s