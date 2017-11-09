Four indicted following methamphetamine distribution investigation in Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced four indictments after a year-long multi-county investigation into methamphetamine distribution concluded in south central Kansas.

KBI special agents, along with law enforcement from the Park City Police Department, the Winfield Police Department, the El Dorado Police Department, the Wellington Police Department, the Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives participated in the investigation.

Named in the Nov. 1 indictment were: Ashton Malone, 33, of Wichita, Justin Slayden, 35, of Winfield, and April Slayden, 38, of Park City, Jeremiah Raper, 35, of Wichita, was charged in an earlier indictment. The indictments allege the subjects unlawfully, knowingly and willingly distributed methamphetamine. Each defendant was charged with felony distribution of methamphetamine, and Justin Slayden was also charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst is prosecuting.

