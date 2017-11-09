Email threats lead to hospital lockdown and unfounded report of active shooter

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department released new information on a lockdown and a report that led to an active shooter call Wednesday night at St. Catherine Hospital.

The incident started around 7:20 p.m. The department received two reports at approximately the same time reporting a possible active shooter.

Officers of the Garden City Police Department, Finney County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Holcomb Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded. Officers arrived on scene and conducted a sweep of the facility. No shooter or victims were located.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Centura Health/Catholic Health Initiatives had received email threats referencing a civil litigation case they were involved in. As a precaution and after consultation with law enforcement, St. Catherine Hospital and the hospital in Grant County decided to initiate their security protocol and placed the hospitals on limited access based on the email threats. Neither location nor associates were named in the threat. When they did this, two people in the hospital at St. Catherine were unaware of why the hospital initiated their security protocols and contacted friends and family reporting that something was going on in the hospital. The friends and family took the information provided to them and called the police reporting a possible active shooter.

Further investigation led police to identify a suspect, 51-year-old Scott Bain of Ulysses who allegedly was sending the earlier emails. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate and arrest Bain for aggravated criminal threat for the earlier emails.

The Garden City Police Department is assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

