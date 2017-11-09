City of Wichita taking applications for Citizen Advisory Board

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Citizen Advisory Board that will review Wichita police conduct is now taking applications.

That board will look into a variety of things, including officer involved shootings, police misconduct and racial profiling accusations.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said last month that the board was a step in involving the community more inside the police department.

Those wanting a chance to have input will now have to go through the application process.

In all, the board will consist of seven members. The application consists of several qualifications.

All applicants must be 18-years or older and be a Wichita resident.

Applicants may not work for the city or be an immediate family member of a city employee or city council member.

It requires that applicants submit to a criminal background check.

It also says applicants must be enrolled in the Wichita Police Departments Citizen Police Academy, within 90 days of appointment to the Citizen Advisory Board.

All members must complete the academy within one year.

Applicants complete racial profile training by the Kansas Attorney Generals Office within six months of appointment.

Santiago Quintero’s son, John Paul, was killed in an officer involved shooting in January of 2015.

He says the formation of this board is a great concept.

“I think they are taking the right step, it’s the beginning to something that might lead to something good,” said Quintero.

Pastor Roosevelt DeShazer, the President of the Greater Wichita Ministerial League and leader of the God Squad played a role in getting the Citizen Advisory Board off the ground.

“The committee will be able to view the cases and see exactly what happened, what the police did, they’ll be able to see the video, they’ll see how the victim reacted, what the offender reacted, they’ll be able to cover all areas of the case,” said DeShazer.

KSN spoke with newly elected District 1 Wichita city councilman Brandon Johnson about the board.

He believes the criminal background check will deter some applicants.

Johnson says often times those who may be best at serving have had some interaction, likely negative, with the justice system.

The Citizen’s Advisory Board will meet quarterly.

Pastor DeShazer is hopeful the board will be fully operational by the middle part of next year.

If you would like to apply for the Citizen Advisory Board, you can visit http://www.wichita.gov/Boards/Pages/default.aspx