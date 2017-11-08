Women win majority on Lawrence City Commission

By Published: Updated:
Your Local Election Headquarters (KSN Photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Women have won what may be a historic majority on the Lawrence City Commission.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the female majority is made up of Mayor Leslie Soden and two women who won their races Tuesday – incumbent Lisa Larsen and newcomer Jennifer Ananda.

There hasn’t been a female majority on the five-member commission in at least decades, and it may be a first.

Ananda, an attorney and social worker, says she is “incredibly proud of the history that Lawrence has,” adding that she thinks “it’s time for this.” Ananda currently handles complaints of discrimination and harassment at the University of Kansas in her role as deputy Title IX coordinator and policy specialist.

The commission’s two male members are Matthew Herbert and Vice Mayor Stuart Boley.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s