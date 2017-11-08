Wichita State men’s basketball receives five letters of intent on Signing Day

MBB: FIVE SIGN NLI’s ON FIRST DAY OF FALL PERIOD

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall received National Letters of Intent from Isaiah Poor Bear Chandler, Jaime Echenique, Chance Moore, Erik Stevenson and Morris Udeze on Wednesday.

The fall signing period continues through Nov. 15. Coaches may not comment on PSA’s without a signed letter of intent.

The Shockers must replace six outgoing seniors for the 2018-19 season, including four post players.

_ _ _

JAIME ECHENIQUE

6-11, 220, PF/C

Columbia / Trinity Valley [Texas] CC

Gregg Marshall: “Jaime brings us both experience and upside. He’s a skilled 5 who will come to us with two years of high-level JUCO ball under his belt, but he has the tools to play the 4 as he continues his development. He can score over both shoulders in the block and shoot it out to 17-feet. He’s long, but he also moves well.”

Profile: Developing big man with high upside will have two years of eligibility at Wichita State… Fundamentally sound… Described as smooth, calculated and under control… Averaged 9.2 points, 5.4 rebounds as a freshman… Appeared in 31 games with 26 starts… Shot 61 percent from the field and 75 percent at the foul line… Helped Trinity Valley to a 24-7 record in 2016-17 and a No. 14 ranking in the final NJCAA national poll…. Participated in the 2017 Mullens Top 100 Camp in Kansas… Coached by Guy Furr.

_ _ _

CHANCE MOORE

6-7 | 180 | Wing

Louisville, Ky. / Fern Creek HS / Beckley [W.Va.] Prep

Gregg Marshall: “Chance is a multi-dimensional type of player out on the wing. He needs to get stronger, but he can really score the basketball. He’s a skilled talent, and we’re looking forward to helping him reach his full potential on and off the court.”

Profile: 2017 graduate of Fern Creek High School… Elected to take a prep year and continue his development… Chose WSU over Butler, Dayton and Virginia Tech on the first day of the fall signing period…. Averaged 16 points as a senior and earned second team all-state honors… Voted 6th Region Player of the Year… Led the Tigers to their first-ever state tournament appearance and a 35-3 record in 2016-16… Team won 21-straight games before falling in the state semifinals… Selected for Kentucky’s East-West All-Star game… MVP of the Louisville Invitational Tournament… Played summer basketball for the Louisville Magic.

_ _ _

ISAIAH POOR BEAR CHANDLER

6-9 | 255 | C

Omaha, Neb. / Central HS / Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)

Gregg Marshall: “Isaiah is a very likeable young man who works very hard. He’s a big, strong defender and rim protector. On offense, he does a little bit of everything inside and out. He can shoot the three, run the pick-and-roll and is good on the low block. We’re looking forward to having him join our basketball family.”

Profile: Enrolled at Wichita State over the summer and practiced with the team but will spend the 2017-18 school year at nearby Sunrise Christian Academy working on his body and his game… Four-star prospect and the No. 1 recruit in Nebraska, per ESPN following his senior season at Omaha Central High School… Averaged 14.4 points and 9.5 rebounds in 2016-17 and helped his team to the state quarterfinals in Nebraska’s largest classification… Second-team Class A all-state selection and a third-team Super-Stater… Also earned All-Metro Conference honors… Appeared in Nebraska’s 2017 high school all-star game and scored a team-high 20 points.

_ _ _

ERIK STEVENSON

6-4 | 180 | SG

Lacey, Wash. / Timberline HS

Gregg Marshall: “I love Erik’s game and his mental approach. He’s a hard-nosed player with skills to match. He’s a Ron Baker type. He’s strong, athletic and can really shoot it. We think he’ll fit in very well here and have a chance to help us right away.”

Profile: Three-star prospect, per 247 Sports and Rivals… Chose Wichita State in June over offers from LSU, Utah, Washington and Washington State… Two-time all-area selection who earned honorable mention Class 3A All-State honors as a junior… Averaged 19.5 points and helped his team to a 3A State Tournament appearance… Set Timberline’s single-game scoring record in December with a 45-point performance… Coached by Allen Thomas… Played 2017 summer ball for Washington Supreme on the UAA Circuit and averaged 12.3 points with 39 threes in 14 games.

_ _ _

MORRIS UDEZE

6-8 | 240 | F/C

Houston, Texas / Fort Bend Travis HS / Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Gregg Marshall: “Morris is a dynamic young post player who rebounds well and protects the rim. He’s powerful and really starting to come into his own as a productive post scorer. We’re looking forward to having him in the yellow and black next year.”

Profile: Houston native who is prepping this year at Montverde Academy near Orlando, Fla… Visited WSU in June and committed in late September over four other finalists: Ohio State, Butler, LSU and TCU…Three-star recruit, per 247 Sport and Rivals… Averaged close to 13 points and 8 rebounds for Fort Bend Travis High School as a senior last year… Team finished runner-up in its district at 25-9 and won a bi-district playoff game… Played summer ball for the Houston Defenders.