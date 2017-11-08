Wichita cancer patient honored as police officer for a day

Related Coverage Wichita cancer patient finds new hope thanks to strangers’ creativity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita cancer patient was sworn in as an honorary police officer on Wednesday.

“Just kind of overwhelmed with the support by the police,” said Caleb Moraine.

Caleb, 20, was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, in 2014.

“It’s a phone call no parent ever wants to experience. It was heartbreaking,” said Caleb’s mom Renee Moraine in an October interview with KSN.

Caleb has dreamed of becoming a police officer since he was 10 years old.

“Just something I’ve always been interested in,” he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Caleb’s dream of becoming an officer came true. In front of a crowd of several dozen people, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay read the law enforcement oath of honor to Caleb. He then gave him a police badge.

“With the powers given to me by the State of Kansas, I welcome you to the Wichita Police Department,” Ramsay said to Caleb.

Caleb said he was honored to be given the opportunity to represent WPD.

“Just special seeing all of the police officers who care and support for me and seeing how much the community cares,” he said.

“It means a lot to our entire family. It’s been a long road, a long battle for Caleb and to see him standing here today,” Moraine said. “I’m just so proud of him, today. The courage, the strength that he has to be here.”

Caleb is on hospice care. His family told KSN his chemotherapy is no longer working. However, they said they are not giving up faith.

“Never give up. Fight strong,” Moraine said.

“Just keep on going,” Caleb said.