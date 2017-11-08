Tonight at 10: Lisa’s Winter Outlook

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — How cold will Kansas temperatures be this winter and could this be the year we receive more snowfall than in the past few years?

Back in 2010 to 2011 and 2011 to 2012, we had two back to back strong La Niñas here in Kansas. Now we are facing another. What is La Niña and how will it affect our winter weather? Could it play havoc with our spring severe weather season as well?

Join KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman Wednesday at 10 p.m. as she discusses our upcoming Kansas Winter Weather Outlook.