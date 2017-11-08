Tonight at 10: Lisa’s Winter Outlook

KSNW-TV Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — How cold will Kansas temperatures be this winter and could this be the year we receive more snowfall than in the past few years?

Back in 2010 to 2011 and 2011 to 2012, we had two back to back strong La Niñas here in Kansas.  Now we are facing another. What is La Niña and how will it affect our winter weather? Could it play havoc with our spring severe weather season as well?

Join KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman Wednesday at 10 p.m. as she discusses our upcoming Kansas Winter Weather Outlook.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s