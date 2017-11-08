Victims identified in Texas church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of the deceased victims, who were killed in the Sutherland Springs shooting at the First Baptist Church on Sunday.
A total of 26 victims, including an unborn child, are listed below:
|
|Name
|
Age
|
Sex
|
1
|Robert Scott Marshall
|
56
|
M
|
2
|Karen Sue Marshall
|
56
|
F
|
3
|Keith Allen Braden
|
62
|
M
|
4
|Tara E. McNulty
|
33
|
F
|
5
|Annabelle Renae Pomeroy
|
14
|
F
|
6
|Peggy Lynn Warden
|
56
|
F
|
7
|Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr.
|
77
|
M
|
8
|Sara Johns Johnson
|
68
|
F
|
9
|Lula Woicinski White
|
71
|
F
|
10
|Joann Lookingbill Ward
|
30
|
F
|
11
|Brooke Bryanne Ward
|
5
|
F
|
12
|Robert Michael Corrigan
|
51
|
M
|
13
|Shani Louise Corrigan
|
51
|
F
|
14
|Therese Sagan Rodriguez
|
66
|
F
|
15
|Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez
|
64
|
M
|
16
|Haley Krueger
|
16
|
F
|
17
|Emily Garcia (died at the hospital)
|
7
|
F
|
18
|Emily Rose Hill
|
11
|
F
|
19
|Gregory Lynn Hill
|
13
|
M
|
20
|Megan Gail Hill
|
9
|
F
|
21
|Marc Daniel Holcombe
|
36
|
M
|
22
|Noah Holcombe
|
1
|
F
|
23
|Karla Plain Holcombe
|
58
|
F
|
24
|John Bryan Holcombe
|
60
|
M
|
25
|Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*)
|
36
|
F
|
26
|*Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe (unborn)
|
0
|
Unknown