Victims identified in Texas church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of the deceased victims, who were killed in the Sutherland Springs shooting at the First Baptist Church on Sunday.

A total of 26 victims, including an unborn child, are listed below:

Name Age Sex 1 Robert Scott Marshall 56 M 2 Karen Sue Marshall 56 F 3 Keith Allen Braden 62 M 4 Tara E. McNulty 33 F 5 Annabelle Renae Pomeroy 14 F 6 Peggy Lynn Warden 56 F 7 Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr. 77 M 8 Sara Johns Johnson 68 F 9 Lula Woicinski White 71 F 10 Joann Lookingbill Ward 30 F 11 Brooke Bryanne Ward 5 F 12 Robert Michael Corrigan 51 M 13 Shani Louise Corrigan 51 F 14 Therese Sagan Rodriguez 66 F 15 Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez 64 M 16 Haley Krueger 16 F 17 Emily Garcia (died at the hospital) 7 F 18 Emily Rose Hill 11 F 19 Gregory Lynn Hill 13 M 20 Megan Gail Hill 9 F 21 Marc Daniel Holcombe 36 M 22 Noah Holcombe 1 F 23 Karla Plain Holcombe 58 F 24 John Bryan Holcombe 60 M 25 Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*) 36 F 26 *Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe (unborn) 0 Unknown