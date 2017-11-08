Victims identified in Texas church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of the deceased victims, who were killed in the Sutherland Springs shooting at the First Baptist Church on Sunday.

A total of 26 victims, including an unborn child, are listed below:

 Name

Age

Sex

1

 Robert Scott Marshall

56

M

2

 Karen Sue Marshall

56

F

3

 Keith Allen Braden                      

62

M

4

 Tara E. McNulty

33

F

5

 Annabelle Renae Pomeroy

14

F

6

 Peggy Lynn Warden

56

F

7

 Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr.

77

M

8

 Sara Johns Johnson

68

F

9

 Lula Woicinski White

71

F

10

 Joann Lookingbill Ward

30

F

11

 Brooke Bryanne Ward

5

F

12

 Robert Michael Corrigan

51

M

13

 Shani Louise Corrigan

51

F

14

 Therese Sagan Rodriguez

66

F

15

 Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez

64

M

16

 Haley Krueger

16

F

17

 Emily Garcia (died at the hospital)

7

F

18

 Emily Rose Hill                         

11

F

19

 Gregory Lynn Hill

13

M

20

 Megan Gail Hill

9

F

21

 Marc Daniel Holcombe             

36

M

22

 Noah Holcombe              

1

F

23

 Karla Plain Holcombe

58

F

24

 John Bryan Holcombe

60

M

25

 Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*)

36

F

26

 *Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe (unborn)

0

Unknown

