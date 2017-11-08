Salina armed robbery suspect captured

Maneul Medina-Castro

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina police have captured a suspect who used a firearm to rob a convenience store.

Police said the robbery happened early Tuesday morning at the Kwik Shop at 1600 South 9th Street.

The department received several tips from the public after releasing the suspect’s image.

It led authorities to arrest the suspect at his home. He was identified as Maneul Medina-Castro. Authorities were also able to uncover evidence related to the robbery.

Medina-Castro faces charges of aggravated assault, robbery, and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

