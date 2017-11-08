President Trump approves Kansas disaster declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Johnson and Wyandotte counties for heavy damage from storms in late July.

The declaration from the president orders federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts for areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding from July 22 to July 27.

Federal funding is available for local and state governments and some private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repairs or replacements needed after the storm. Some federal funding also is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation statewide.

Johnson County emergency management coordinator Dan Robeson says the storms did about $6 million uninsured damages in the county. Significant damage was reported to Leawood public facilities including a golf course and city park.

