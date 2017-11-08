One person in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Wichita Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the incident happened in the 1900 block of N. Spruce.

Police said there was some sort of a disturbance between two people and one person was hit by a car. Authorities are investigating it as an accident.

They say they are still searching for the driver.

