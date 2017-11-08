Old Town cameras being used to watch for traffic violations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are using 97 cameras to monitor the Old Town area for safety. Now, some of those cameras are being used for traffic enforcement.

The intersections police are monitoring include 1st and Washington, 2nd and Washington, and 3rd and Mead.

“The idea is to improve traffic safety downtown, to enhance enforcement efforts and raise public awareness,” said Sgt. Kelly O’Brien, Wichita Police Department.

Police said they have written tickets for a number of violations.

“It has made a difference in the traffic flow, the amount of violations have decreased as a general observation this morning,” said O’Brien.

KSN talked to a woman who received a ticket after driving in the area. Hear what she has to say tonight on KSN News at 5 and 6.

