Newly-elected councilman on McAdams pool: “We are going to find a way to keep this pool here”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The fight to save a Wichita’s McAdams pool is brewing yet again.

It was closed earlier this year, as part of a new aquatics plan decided on by the city.

However, the newly elected councilman for the district that oversees the area, wants it to open back up.

Tuesday night, Brandon Johnson won the race for the District 1 seat on the Wichita City Council, defeated his opponent Mike Kinard.

During his victory speech, Johnson spoke about several issues he wanted to address when he takes office, namely the pool at McAdams park.

“We will save our pool,” said Johnson.

KSN spoke with Johnson on Wednesday, who reiterated his vow to make that happen.

“I promise that we are going to fight as hard as we can to save this pool and we are going to find a way to keep this pool here,” said Johnson.

Johnson spoke about the first steps he would take, to get the ball rolling.

“For me, it’ll be having a series of meetings about the pool, making sure we use the platforms that we have, avenues to connect people, maybe having meetings over here at McAdams about possibilities of what the pool could look like,” said Johnson.

The city decided on a three pool plan back in February.

It effectively closed McAdams pool this year.

By 2023, only College Hill, Aley and Harvest Park pools will remain open. In that plan, the city would spend money on upgrading those three pools.

The other locations would eventually be turned into splash parks.

In October, city officials announced a plan to invest four million dollars into the McAdams area, under their pool plan.

The city granted the funding and multiple options to either fix the McAdams pool or choose a completely new design.

City councilman James Clendenin, who was one of the four council members to originally vote to close McAdams pool says the city is open to talking about the issue again.

“We are definitely open to revisiting the idea if the money is there, we put a four-year window on this so we could, kind of, analyze the pool, analyze maybe if there is a better place in the neighborhood for the pool to go,” said Clendenin.

As for Johnson, he is striving and working towards getting the pool back open, sooner rather than later.

“I would love to see it open next year, I mean, I think that is where conversations with other council members,” said Johnson.

McAdams and Edgemoor pools were the first of seven public pools to close, under the city’s pool plan.