Meat filled with fish hooks found at Florida dog park

ORMAND-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (WESH) – An alarming discovery was recently made at a dog park in Ormond-by-the-Sea.

Dog owners discovered balls of meat scattered around the small dog park at Bicentennial Park on Ocean Shore Boulevard with fish hooks placed inside the meat.

One dog was eating one of the meat balls when several people at the park made the discovery.

The dog was taken to the vet and had an X-ray performed. The veterinarian determined the animal didn’t ingest any hooks but fish hooks were found in all the piles.

There is no surveillance video at the park and nobody saw who might have placed the tainted meat there, police said.

A total of five fish hook filed meatballs were found at the park.

A police report notes that there is a meeting Wednesday night about expanding the dog park and that some are vocally against the expansion.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said park employees closed the dog parks and conducted several searches of both parks. After multiple searches with negative results on locating any more items, the parks were reopened.

Deputies said a similar report was filed two years ago when somebody placed meat stuffed with pills at the same dog park.

