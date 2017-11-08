Interview: Cuffs and Axes charity boxing tournament to be held this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cuffs and Axes will be hosting a charity boxing tournament on Saturday, November 11 at the Wichita Sports Forum. The event runs from 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Cuffs and Axes is a charity boxing tournament between Wichita Police and Wichita Fire Departments. The proceeds go toward their foundations to support fallen or those who were injured in the line of duty.

LINK | Cuffs vs Axes Boxing Classic tickets and info

