Garden City PD confirm St. Catherine Hospital on lockdown

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to the Garden City Police Department, a call reporting an active shooter at St. Catherine’s Hospital was made Wednesday night. The police responded to the call and no active shooter was located.

The nature of the call is being investigated.

8:34 p.m.

St. Catherine Hospital’s public information officer Shawna Deal said the hospital is on lockdown. She also said unconfirmed reports of an active shooter in the building have been made.

Deal said law enforcement officers are on the scene and there are no injuries.

8:23 P.M.

According to Finney County dispatchers, St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City is on lockdown.

Dispatchers say police are on the scene. The situation is still uncertain at this time.

KSN has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s