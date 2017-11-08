Eisenhower vs. Goddard is the Game of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With over 56 percent of the vote, Eisenhower vs. Goddard is the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. Both the Lions and Tigers enter this Friday’s matchup with plenty of confidence, and it should lead to a great atmosphere out in Goddard.

The winner of this rivalry game will advance to the 5A state-semifinals, and each school’s cheerleaders are feeling pretty confident that their respective team can get the job done! Tune into KSN News the rest of the week to hear from both teams leading up to Friday’s big game. Then be sure to tune into KSN News at 10 on Friday for highlights from this game and a whole bunch more!