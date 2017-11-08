Derby and Wichita Southeast both with big Signing Days

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a special day across the country as high school athletes signed to continue playing at the college level.

Out at Derby High School, four athletes put the pen on the dotted line. Tyler Brown will play basketball at Hutchinson Community College, Bryant Mocaby will play basketball at Northern Kentucky, Megan Keil will swim at Missouri, and Alex Jacobs will play baseball at Butler Community College,

At Wichita Southeast High School, a signing day ceremony was held for Israel Barnes, who will play basketball at Weber State. Congratulations to these athletes and any others who made it official that they’ll be playing sports in college!