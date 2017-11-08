Derby and Wichita Southeast both with big Signing Days

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a special day across the country as high school athletes signed to continue playing at the college level.

Out at Derby High School, four athletes put the pen on the dotted line. Tyler Brown will play basketball at Hutchinson Community College, Bryant Mocaby will play basketball at Northern Kentucky, Megan Keil will swim at Missouri, and Alex Jacobs will play baseball at Butler Community College,

At Wichita Southeast High School, a signing day ceremony was held for Israel Barnes, who will play basketball at Weber State. Congratulations to these athletes and any others who made it official that they’ll be playing sports in college!

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s