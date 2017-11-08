Classes canceled and offices closed for K-State Unity Walk

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State will be cancelling classes and closing offices November 14 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

According to a press release from the Kansas State Division of Communications and Marketing, the closure comes after a rare decision made by administration aimed to encourage students, faculty and staff to join together for the K-State Unity Walk. The walk will be held November 14 from 1:00 – 1:30.

The walk is being considered a symbolic introduction to KSUnite, a community-wide program for diversity and inclusion.

“This is a great opportunity for the university and the community to come together as we move forward to create a more inclusive and equitable campus,” said Jack Ayres, student body president. “All students should plan to join their campus family and be a part of this historic event.”

There will be coordinated starting points across campus so participants can walk together. K-Staters are being encouraged to wear purple.

More details for the event are expected to be released via Kansas State social media outlets.

The unity event is being held just two weeks after a parked vehicle near campus had been defaced with racist graffiti and a threat. The owner of the vehicle, Dauntarius Williams, admitted to investigators that he was responsible for the graffiti.

The Riley County Police Department announced Monday that Williams will not face charges.

