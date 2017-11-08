Best Buy releases 2017 Black Friday ad

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Best Buy posted their Black Friday ad. This year, the ad contains 50 pages of some of the hottest deals.

Black Friday starts at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

The retailer is back again with a number of TVs and smart devices on sale.

Online orders will offer free shipping. Click below for a list of the deals.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.