Arrest made in Pratt school threat case

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The Pratt Police Department told USD 382 that an arrest has been made in a school threat case. The threat forced the school to cancel classes on Tuesday. Authorities searched several buildings early Tuesday and determined the threat was unfounded.

Superintendent Suzan Patton said late-night developments led to an arrest. She sent the following letter out to parents. It was posted on the district’s Facebook account.

Parents,

The Pratt Police Department informed us this morning that late-night developments led to an arrest in the case of the November 6th threat. At this time, we have no other information to share. This is an active investigation, and we are not at liberty to answer any questions.

I know your children will have questions and concerns. Please assure them that they are safe and secure. School employees are always vigilant in protecting them. In addition, let them know we trust our public officers to protect them and act in their best interests.

I want to thank Detective Jeff Ward and Officer James Sheldon for their assistance on this case. Their patience and expertise were invaluable.

I also want to thank our technology director and the principals. Their insight and assistance in this situation made my job easier. They are exemplary teammates and did a fantastic job throughout the process.

Let me know if you have any questions or concerns, but please remember we cannot comment on pending investigations. The police department will be in charge of any future press releases regarding the case.

Many thanks for your patience and understanding. Our top priority is safety, and we will never waiver from that focus. Our schools are wonderful places for kids to learn and grow. I’m happy to report we can continue to provide a topnotch education for them.

Sincerely,

Suzan Patton

Superintendent