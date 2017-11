WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Goddard Lions are coming off a state runner-up finish in 2016, and they’re on a mission to get back to Pittsburg and finish what they started last year in 2017.

Eisenhower vs. Goddard is this week’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week, and the Lions are excited about the chance to beat their crosstown rival and reach the 5A state semifinals. Tune into KSN all week long for coverage of the Tigers vs. Lions.