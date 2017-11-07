Woman describes Texas church shooting: ‘I could see the bullets flying’

NBC News Published:

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (NBC News) – Investigators continue their search for answers after the Sunday morning massacre inside a Baptist church in Texas, while families plan and prepare for more than two-dozen funerals.

Memorials are growing around the church for the 26 people killed.

Twenty people were wounded, including Rosanne Solis.

“I was hiding under the benches and I could see him, his feet walking back and forth through the aisles…I knew I was going to die, I knew it,” said Solis.

Somehow she survived the attack that was carried out by 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, who police say targeted the church where his ex-wife and in-laws were members, though they were not at the service on Sunday.

“We know he had made threatening texts, there was a domestic situation going on within the family, with the in laws,” said Freeman Martin of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Air force records show Kelly was court-martialed in 2012, after he was convicted of beating his first wife and fracturing his baby stepson’s skull. The military confined him for a year then discharged him for bad conduct.

