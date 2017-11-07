Wichita planning to provide shuttle transport for NCAA tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) March Madness will be here before you know it, and there is a lot you need to know about where to park and how to get to Intrust Bank Arena.

“A lot of the misnomer is that there is not enough parking downtown,” says Jason Gregory, Executive Vice President of the Greater Wichita Partnership.

Teams won’t be the only ones going head to head during the NCAA tournament, fans will go bumper to bumper, competing for a place to park.

Does Wichita have enough?

“We have got plenty of parking. You just may have to walk a block or two or three,” says Gregory.

Gregory estimates there to be around 30,000 parking places in the city.

There’s about 4,000 already designated on routes throughout the city for events at the Intrust Bank Arena.

Gregory says most people will park offsite.

“I think a lot of people will take advantage of Old Town and the structured parking that we have over there,” says Gregory. “There is a very underutilized lot that is county owned that was where the former Coleman factory was.”

For an event this size, he says the city will open up Lawrence Dumont stadium and Cowtown as area’s to park, fans will then catch a ride on the Q-Line or bus.

“We will be running every single one of them those days so you can catch that, and then likely they will add additional shuttles to and from some of those other parking lots,” says Gregory.

But fans from the airport will likely need to find a ride if their hotel isn’t shuttling.

Wichita has Uber, Lyft and between 130-150 taxi drivers available.