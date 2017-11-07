Wichita City Council District 1, 3 and 6 races decided

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There will be some new faces on the Wichita City Council.

In the Wichita City Council District 1 race, current councilwoman Lavonta Williams has reached her term limit. Vying for her seat were Brandon Johnson and Mike Kinard. Johnson came on top with 65 percent of the vote. Kinard followed behind with 34 percent.

District 3, James Clendenin received 70 percent of the vote. William Stofer had 28 percent.

In District 6, Cindy Claycomb will take over for Janet Miller. She received 86 percent of the vote. Sybil Strum had 12 percent.

