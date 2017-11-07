United Airlines retires Boeing 747 aircraft

Today, United Airlines' last Boeing 747 took off and landed for the very last time.

Some parts of the jumbo jet, sometimes referred to as the “queen of the skies,” were built right here in Wichita.

The first service flight took off in 1970.

The President of Kansas Aviation Museum Board of Trustees says better aircraft technology is why airlines are transitioning out 747 commercial service.

“The forward cockpit of the 747 was built next door to us here at Boeing Wichita and now Spirit AeroSystems,” said Tim Bonnell Sr., President of Kansas Aviation Museum Board of Trustees.

But, it isn’t the end of the plane, and they will still use 747s for cargo service.

Also, the current Air Force One 747-200s will be replaced soon by newer 747s.

