Thursday at 10: Keeper of the Skies

WICHTA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN is taking you inside McConnell, where there are a lot of unsung heroes that keep the planes in the air.

McConnell pilots fly the KC-135 tankers anywhere the U.S. military needs fuel. And some of those flights are in dangerous locations that are targeting terrorism.

“Our military has been preparing for years for these possibilities. The sentinel has been watching the wall,” says Joseph Markusfeld, a Lt. Colonel at McConnell Air Force Base. “We have our tanker crews prosecuting ISIS targets every single day.”

Lt. Colonel Markusfeld, like so many pilots will tell you, is just one part of a team. Support and tech crews work around the clock to make the mission work.

Join us Thursday at 10 when KSN’s Craig Andres will take you behind the scenes for the inside story of these “Keeper of the Skies”.

