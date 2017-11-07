Skimmer found inside south Wichita gas pump

Wichita police investigate after a skimmer was discovered inside a gas pump at the Circle K on South Seneca. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews doing repairs at a Wichita gas station found a skimmer inside the gas pump.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Circle K in the 2300 block of South Seneca.

Wichita police said the pump had been broken for several weeks, and the skimmer was found inside when repairs were being made.

Employees checked the other pumps and didn’t find any more skimmers.

Officials said that you should always check you bank or credit card statements for suspicious activity.

