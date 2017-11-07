Pratt school threats unfounded

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – Pratt schools said threats Monday that forced the closure of school Tuesday were unfounded. The Kansas Highway Patrol along with their canine partners inspected the buildings earlier.

Pratt schools reported that similar threats were sent to other schools in the Midwest.

Here is the letter sent to parents.

Dear Parents, This morning the Kansas Highway Patrol along with their canine partners inspected each one of our facilities. Further inspections were conducted by our instructional and custodial staff. Based on these inspections, along with our Pratt Law Enforcement partners, we were able to determine the threats made yesterday are unfounded and our buildings are secure. We know similar threats were sent to other schools in the Midwest. In addition, technology companies are cooperating with our technology department and police department. This is a prime, teachable moment to share with your children. Encourage them to share any questionable information with you and school staff. Keep the lines of communication open and always monitor their devices. You are our best partner in keeping our schools safe. In addition, let your children know that any future “copycat” events, as a means to get out of school, will result in shortened holiday breaks and/or added days to the end of the school year. There will be consequences for these actions. Lastly, this is a good reminder for all of us to stay vigilant. Every day we should have our ears and eyes open, not just when an event like this occurs. The saying “if you see something, say something” works for all of us. Please report anything that raises a red flag. Let me or our staff determine if there is concern. Being proactive, rather than reactive, is the best approach. At this time I want to reiterate that USD 382 has great kids and staff members. This district provides outstanding opportunities for kids. We are thankful that our local and state law enforcement officers provided us with a quick and resolute response so we can get back to educating Greenbacks. We look forward to welcoming students back to school tomorrow and will make every effort to help them feel safe and secure. Thank you, Suzan Patton

Superintendent

