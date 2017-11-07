Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating after officers from multiple agencies fired shots during a traffic stop in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police officer Cameron Morgan says several suspects were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and at least one was wounded Monday night during a multi-agency investigation. Morgan says the investigation involved “violent crime,” but he declined to provide other details. Morgan also didn’t say what led up to the shooting or how many suspects were hurt.

The FBI was among the agencies involved, but a spokeswoman couldn’t immediately provide any additional details.

After the shooting, police pursued a vehicle into Kansas City, Missouri, where there was a standoff. Police initially suspected the vehicle’s occupants of possible ties to the shooting but said later that they aren’t believed to be directly involved.

